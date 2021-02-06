WINNIPEG -- A Saturday morning house fire in Winnipeg’s Fort Richmond area is being attributed to a wood-burning fireplace.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, firefighters were called to a home on Colindale Cove at 8:11 a.m.

WFPS said when crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the two-storey home.

Firefighters launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 8:51 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available.

The WFPS believes the fire originated in a wood-burning chimney.

The fire service is reminding homeowners to have wood-burning fireplaces, woodstoves, and chimneys cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified professional.

It said fires can occur when stray sparks or high temperatures ignite creosote build-up in a chimney.