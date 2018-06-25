A crash on St. Anne’s Road near Fermor Avenue sent a man to hospital Monday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 12:45 p.m. and said they got a report about a vehicle coming into a construction area and hitting a worker.

Winnipeg police said the driver, a senior, is being interviewed and the crash could have been a lot worse.

While investigators are still looking into what happened and exactly how the vehicle ended up in the construction site, they’re urging motorists to be vigilant and slow down during this summer's busy construction season.

"You're passing very very close to people, men and women that are working, their minds are focused on the job, and they have to be aware of the traffic that's around them? It's up to the driver to be aware,” said Const. Pat Chabidon.

Darren Derksen said he was driving down Fermor Avenue a few minutes after the crash occurred and decided to park to see what was going on.

“I saw somebody being loaded into an ambulance,” he said.

“I hope this isn’t serious.”

Meantime, a safety officer with Bituminex, a heavy road construction building company, confirmed to CTV News a worker was hit.

Bituminex said it was hired by a consulting firm to conduct the project underway at the intersection.

The safety officer said the worker was helping pour concrete.

The safety officer described the man’s injuries as serious but said he was in stable condition when they transferred him.

Bruce Haddad noticed the crash walking back to a nearby office from his lunch break.

"I just thought that was a pretty bad overshoot on the part of the driver because they must have gone through the orange barriers and safety signs," said Haddad.

"His leg was out and it looked like they were focused on that. It looked like they cut his pants so it looked like his leg was exposed," he said.

The Winnipeg Construction Association said it was aware of the crash, but didn’t have details about what happened or who was involved.

“As always, we would remind motorists to take care around construction sites and pay close attention to signage and flag persons. We appreciate that sometimes construction can cause delays for traffic, but it’s more important that everyone — motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and construction workers — makes it home safe,” spokesperson Colin Fast said in an email to CTV News.