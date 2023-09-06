Workers at Winnipeg dinner theatre go on strike

Workers at a Winnipeg dinner theatre have officially gone on strike and are set to hit the picket lines.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, box office and ad cast workers at Celebrations Dinner Theatre went on strike. The picket line is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Last week, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 832 (UFCW 832), which represents more than 30 Celebrations staff members, said the dispute is about wages.

It said its members rejected an offer from the employer and are now asking for higher wages.

The union noted the workers have been without a contract for three years, and had agreed to hold off on bargaining until the company could recover from the pandemic.

Celebrations’ parent company Act Three Entertainment previously said that bargaining is ongoing and affected ticket holders will be contacted.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Act Three for comment.