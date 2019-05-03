Any way you slice it, Winnipeg’s Kub Bakery has a lot of expenses making dough.

"Bags, flour, ingredients, labour, taxes, the whole deal," said co-owner Ross Einfeld.

On top of that, more than $2,000 a month comes out of Einfled's pocket for workers compensation premiums.

Now a big break is on the way, the Workers Compensation Board has announced it's rebating $74 million to Manitoba businesses. It says this month eligible employers will get 40 percent of their 2018 premiums back.

“Wow, that's a lot," said Einfeld.

"For a small family run business like us that's a godsend it really helps."

The WCB says it's able to return surplus money because of "better than expected results in injury prevention, return to work and financial investments."

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has been pushing for rebates.

"The surplus has been growing each year even with rates coming down," said CFIB Manitoba Director Jonathan Alward.

Alward welcomes the news, but points out the board's full surplus is about a quarter of a billion dollars.

He says all the money should be returned now.

"This is employers’ money, so there's no reason for WCB to be holding on to it any longer," said Alward.

The WCB says it does have a $240 million accident reserve before the planned rebate distribution. The board says it needs a reserve fund to ensure the long term viability of the system.

The province says it encouraged the rebates but says it's up to the WCB to determine how much of a reserve to keep on hand.

"Should there be a spike in injury claims they need to have the funds ready there to handle any draw on the account," said Growth, Enterprise & Trade Minister Blaine Pederson.

At Kub Bakery, Einfeld says businesses should get a larger piece of the pie.

"Well for all the people who pay into it that's their money, that's there to help an injured worker, if you've got a quarter of a billion dollars that's a little bit excessive," said Einfeld.