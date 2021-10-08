Workplace Safety and Health investigating death at Rainbow Stage

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg's Rainbow Stage is mourning a long-time member who died this week while working in the theatre, prompting an investigation from Workplace Safety and Health.

In a post on Facebook, Rainbow Stage confirmed John Shopka died suddenly while at the theatre. A spokesperson for the theatre told CTV News in an email that they do not know why the death happened as there was no scheduled work being done.

The theatre declined further comment out of respect to Shopka's family.

In the post on Facebook, the theatre said Shopka had been working with Rainbow Stage for almost 45 years – taking on positions from stagehand to technical director to head carpenter. The post said Shopka was named to the Rainbow Stage Wall of Fame in 2008.

"Our entire team is devastated by this event, as are the many artists, technicians and actors who worked with John over the decades," the post reads.

"John was a brilliant man who earned much love and respect as both a creative professional and human being. He is remembered for his knowledge, skill and passion for the creative process, and for the kindness and warmth he shared with everyone fortunate enough to call him colleague and friend."

A spokesperson for Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) confirmed the department is aware of the death, and the matter is under investigation.

Rainbow Stage was previously convicted in connection with a workplace incident in June 2017 when a worker who was constructing a prop using an unguarded table saw sustained an amputation and significant injuries to their hand.

In July 2020, the theatre was fined $11,500, along with $3,450 in court costs and $1,250 to WSH for education purposes.