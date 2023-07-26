World Police and Fire Games to cause disruptions at provincial parks

Manitobans are being warned that the 2023 World Police and Fire Games could cause disruptions and delays at two provincial parks.

On Monday, Manitoba Parks tweeted that cross-country, cycling and triathlon events are scheduled to take place at Birds Hill and St. Malo Provincial Parks next month.

Birds Hill will host cycling events on Aug. 1 and 2, and a cross-country event on Aug. 3. Park visitors should take note that the east parking lot will be occupied from July 30 to Aug. 3, and should expect lane closures and limited parking during the cycling events.

St. Malo Provincial Park will hold an open water swim event on Aug. 2 and a triathlon on Aug. 3. Visitors should expect reduced parking, road closures, and reduced usage of the area. A patch of the beach and lake will also be blocked off, and residents will not be able to use motor boats during the competition.

Residents should also be aware that between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 3, highways within the St. Malo area will be closed or partially closed for the triathlon.

The World Police and Fire Games take place from July 28 to Aug. 6. Organizers expect more than 8,500 athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters and police officers will compete in this year’s games.