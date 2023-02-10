World Unity Convoy scheduled for Manitoba next week
Discussions online show a convoy is set to roll into Manitoba next week, nearly a year after a convoy protest took over downtown Winnipeg.
The World Unity Convoy is scheduled to arrive in Dugald, Man. and is set to include guest speakers and feature several different events.
This comes after news in early January that a convoy planned for Winnipeg – organized by Canada Unity – was called off.
READ MORE: Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Manitoba RCMP told CTV News Winnipeg in an email that it is aware of an event that is supposed to take place on private land between Feb. 16 and 20.
"The RCMP is working closely with the Winnipeg Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police to prepare for a possible increase in passenger and commercial vehicles on highways during this period," the email said.
RCMP added Highway 1 and the Perimeter Highway are two locations that could see increased traffic before and after the scheduled event.
Manitoba's Justice Minister, Kelvin Goertzen, was not available for an interview on Friday, but a Manitoba Justice spokesperson said in an email that officials are continuing to gather information on events proposed for this month.
"Manitobans respect the right to peaceful and lawful protest. However, the right of all citizens to live peacefully and travel without significant disruption needs to be respected and protected as well," the spokesperson said.
They added if the actions of people in any event don't respect the rights of others, they will be "swiftly referred to law enforcement."
A truck convoy parked outside the Manitoba Legislature in February 2022, taking over the area of Broadway and Memorial Boulevard.
Semi trucks and tractors could be seen and horns were going off at all hours of the day. The convoy stayed in Winnipeg until Feb. 23 and left after police warned protesters of arrests and charges if they didn't clear the road.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Winnipeg Police Service and the R.M. of Springfield for comment, but have yet to hear back.
- With files from CTV News' Danton Unger and Josh Crabb
