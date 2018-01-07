Featured
WPS confirm 82-year-old woman found safe
(Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 3:45PM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 7:35AM CST
UPDATE: WPS confirmed shortly after 6 p.m., Elizabeth Lesyk had been safely located. They want to thank the public for their assistance.
Winnipeg police are seeking help from the public in finding an 82-year-old woman last seen Sunday morning.
Police said 82-year-old Elizabeth Lesyk was last seen shortly before 11 a.m., in the Transcona/Canterbury area of the city wearing a dark green sweater, beige pants and black slippers.
Investigators said Lesyk has a Scottish accent and suffers from dementia.
Winnipeg police is concerned for her well-being and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.