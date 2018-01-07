Winnipeg police are on scene in the 700-block of Corydon Avenue this morning following an assault.

Police said the the incident happened around 1.am., and that there are a couple of victims.

CTV News will bring you more information as it becomes available.Winnipeg police were on scene following an assault in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

Police said both men were taken to hospital in critical condition but have since been upgraded to stable condition.

Second early morning stabbing

Officers said a second stabbing occurred in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue at approximately the same time.

Police said an altercation between two males escalated when a third person got involved and stabbed the victim an undisclosed number of times.

A man in his 30’s was taken to hospital in critical condition with significant upper body injuries, police said. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

A 31-year-old woman and 30-year old man have both been charged with aggravated assault.