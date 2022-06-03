WPS investigators fly to Toronto to make arrest in fatal Winnipeg shooting

A man has been arrested in Toronto in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood last month.

The Winnipeg Police Service was called on May 4 to a home in the 400 block of Young Street for a report of a disturbance and a serious assault. When police arrived, an adult man was found dead near the home.

Officials later said it was a shooting, and identified the victim as 39-year-old Scott Matthew Catcheway from Winnipeg.

On May 20, police called on the public for help finding Neigel Ryan Noel, 51, who was wanted for second-degree murder in connection with Catcheway’s death.

Neigel Ryan Noel, 53, is currently wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a death in Winnipeg on May 4, 2022. (Supplied: Winnipeg Police Service)

Police believe the accused and the victim knew each other at the time of the homicide.

At the time, investigators believed Noel fled to Ontario, and could be in the Thunder Bay area.

WPS issued an update Friday, saying members of the homicide unit flew to Toronto on Thursday, where they arrested and charged Noel with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

He was detained in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.