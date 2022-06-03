WPS investigators fly to Toronto to make arrest in fatal Winnipeg shooting

Winnipeg Police Service said members of the homicide unit flew to Toronto on Thursday, where they arrested and charged Neigel Ryan Noel. (File Image) Winnipeg Police Service said members of the homicide unit flew to Toronto on Thursday, where they arrested and charged Neigel Ryan Noel. (File Image)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island