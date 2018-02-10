Featured
WPS make arrest following fatal stabbing on Furby Street
Winnipeg police have made an arrest following a fatal stabbing in January.
WPS said Angel Sandine Beaulieu died in hospital on January 21 after she was stabbed three days prior at a house in the 400 block of Furby Street.
A second female victim was treated in hospital for stab wounds but later released.
On February 1, police released information on an 18-year-old suspect.
Police said on Friday the suspect was located in the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue.
Lanessa Moskotaywenene, 18, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault