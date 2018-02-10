

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have made an arrest following a fatal stabbing in January.

WPS said Angel Sandine Beaulieu died in hospital on January 21 after she was stabbed three days prior at a house in the 400 block of Furby Street.

A second female victim was treated in hospital for stab wounds but later released.

READ MORE: Police release more details about suspect in fatal stabbing on Furby St.

On February 1, police released information on an 18-year-old suspect.

Police said on Friday the suspect was located in the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Lanessa Moskotaywenene, 18, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault