RCMP said a Winnipeg police officer has been charged following an impaired driving arrest in November.

Officers said around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 Headingley RCMP observed a car parked on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Headingley.

RCMP said an officer stopped behind the parked car and spoke with the driver who showed signs of intoxication.

The driver was then taken to the Headingley RCMP detachment where he refused to provide a breath sample.

RCMP said 41-year-old Leslie McRae, an officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, was charged Wednesday for refusing to provide a breath sample and having care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired.

Winnipeg’s police chief had informed the media of the arrest in late November, without releasing a name as the officer had yet to be charged.

RCMP investigators said the officer was off duty during the time of his arrest. The IIU was notified the day after and monitored the investigation.