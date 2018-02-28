

CTV Winnipeg





Two Winnipeg police officers will not be charged after a 19-year-old woman made allegations she had been assaulted, according to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The IIU said the allegations rose after officers responded to a report of an altercation between two women in Winnipeg in October 2015.

One of the woman alleged that she had been tackled to the ground by an officer who stomped on her knee, and had been punched in the face by the other officer.

The woman claimed she suffered three torn knee ligaments during the altercation.

The IIU said they used multiple interviews from police and civilian witnesses.

They then sent their conclusions to the Manitoba Prosecution Services, which determined that neither officer was likely to be convicted if charged.

Police first learned about the incident in April 2016.