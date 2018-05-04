As thousands of people packed downtown Winnipeg to watch the Winnipeg Jets play, there seemed to be more police officers than during the other playoff games.

“I think it’s more of an increase of what’s visible as opposed to what’s working behind the scenes,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Officers could be spotted surveying the crowds from nearby balconies and roofs. At each entrance, large dump trucks acted as a barrier and just steps away, members of the tactical support unit stoodby with assault rifles.

“It’s kind of unusual and unnecessary I guess but I don’t know what they’re expecting tonight,” Jessie Armstrong said.

Other fans like, Majid Rashid who brought his son to the street party found the increased visible weapon-power and police presence comforting.

“When it’s very crowded and there are many people on the street, I think we need this,” he said.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the increased security at this week’s street parties was not a reaction to Toronto’s van attack. Skrabek pointed out that police decide which resources to deploy based on crowd-size and bringing in officers with carbines was always a possibility since G=game one.

Police believed Thursday night’s street party was the largest crowd yet.

“With a crowd this size if there was something to happen we need those resources (tactical support unit) in the immediate area,” Skrabek said.

Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president of venues & entertainment for True North Sports + Entertainment, pointed out how it’s up to the Winnipeg Police Service to decide what resources are necessary.

“This is a big league occurrence and that’s big league enforcement so we’re not going to question it at all,” Donnelly said.

“If you were to go to soccer events like this in Europe you would see this routinely.”