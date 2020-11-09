WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is alleging the company that runs a Winnipeg personal care where eight people passed away in 48 hours lied about the number of staff members available on Friday evening, where over a dozen 911 calls were placed to the care home.

During a news conference at the Manitoba Legislature Monday afternoon, Vickie Kaminski, president and CEO of the WRHA, said they asked Revera again Monday about the number of staff members available on Friday, and the level of care provided, after speaking with the union.

On Saturday, Jason Chester, vice-president of long-term care operations for Western Canada at Revera, said the care home was fully staffed at the time.

Kaminski said on Monday they received a “slightly different picture” of the staffing levels.

She said on a normal evening shift (3:30-11:30 PM), 19 health care aides are normally scheduled, and that is what was scheduled this past Friday.

“However, four staff called in, and said they had to self-isolate, and that took them down to 15,” Kaminski said. “An additional eight people called in sick for that shift, which left them with seven healthcare aides for the entire home.”

Kaminski said day staff was asked if they would work overtime, with nine agreeing to work an additional two hours at the end of their shift to help with the dinner hour, and three agreed to stay for four additional hours to help settle residents for the night.

“The 19 people that were expected for an eight-hour shift became 19 health care aides until 5:30 in the afternoon, and then went down to 10 healthcare aides until 7:30, and then became seven for the rest of that shift,” Kaminski said. “It’s really unfortunate that we’re here today to have to correct that record.

“We’re extremely concerned about the information we got, and the information that we gave, both to the (Health Minister), and the residents of Manitoba, was less than accurate.”

CTV News has reached out to Revera for comment.

-With files from CTV’s Mason Depatie and Mike Arsenault.