

CTV Winnipeg





As a Winnipeg family continues to look for answers in the death of their loved one, the tragedy has some speaking out about what they call a lack of services for people suffering from drug-induced psychosis.

Winnipeg police said a body was found frozen in the city on Dec. 28; family identified the deceased as 29-year-old Windy Sinclair.

Windy’s mother, Eleanor Sinclair, told CTV news her daughter was struggling with a crystal meth addiction.

She said Windy was incoherent and wanted help when she called 911, and was taken to Seven Oaks General Hospital in an ambulance- leaving their North End home on Dec. 25 between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

She said when she called the hospital the next day staff told her Windy had been released.

Windy cousin’s Tina Easter said her body was found in the 300 block of Furby Street.

In a statement Wednesday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) told CTV News Windy Sinclair took her belongings and left the building before staff returned to her treatment area with test results.

It’s a tragedy that will continue to happen, according to Marion Willis.

Willis is the founder of St. Boniface Street Links and Morberg House. She works with people living with crystal meth addiction on a daily basis.

“We attend to the individual, get the individual to emergency,” said Willis.

“We usually get a call within a couple hours saying ‘well we’re discharging your client because it’s drug psychosis. There’s nothing we can do to help someone in drug psychosis.”

Willis said supports for people experiencing meth-induced psychosis are non-existent, and that the team at Morberg House has had to take drastic measures.

“It’s not that people fall through the cracks in the system. There’s no crack, because there are no resources,” said Willis.

“In the summertime, we’ve actually made the front porch here the place where somebody who’s in drug psychosis stays with someone watching them. Because there’s no place to send them.”

Calling meth addiction in Winnipeg a crisis, Willis told CTV News that supports and services need to be designed to address the specific issue.

“Trying to use resources that we have, and that haven’t been designed to deal with the meth crisis, it’s like trying to treat cancer with insulin.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed it was investigating the death of a woman found outside a Furby Street address on Dec. 28, but said answers as to how she died won’t come for several months.

On Thursday, a spokesperson with the WRHA said it was conducting a review internally to determine if anything could have been done differently in the care of Windy Sinclair, writing:

“When a patient leaves before care is complete without informing staff, a Code Yellow may be called and a procedure undertaken to search for the individual. Our internal review will include an investigation to determine if a Code Yellow was called in this case.

If a physician believes a patient may be a risk to themselves or others, they can ‘form’ a patient under the Mental Health Act and have them detained at the hospital. This is judgement call made by the health care team. It is not possible to detain patients against their will who are not being held under the Mental Health Act provisions.”

With files from Beth Macdonell