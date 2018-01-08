As more Winnipeggers come down with the flu, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is opening up beds for severely ill patients by putting off elective and non-emergency surgeries this week.

In a press release issued late Monday afternoon, Dr. Bruce Roe, Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer at the WRHA said, “We are dealing with a particularly tough flu season which has resulted in very busy emergency departments and a resulting increase in demand for in-patient beds.”

“Similar to the 2013 flu season, when non-emergency surgeries were postponed, we are increasing the number of temporary beds in our hospitals and are taking preventive steps to reduce the impact of flu.”

It’s estimated 80 surgeries will be postponed. The WRHA said this move does not affect emergency, cancer, or day surgeries.

Previous to this about 70 beds had already been opened up to deal with the increased demand. The cancellations will add another 68 beds that are typically used for surgical patients.

“This decision is being made to ensure that we are able to provide safe and timely care to patients in immediate need of assistance during this very busy flu season,” added Dr. Roe “We recognize and regret the impact on patients awaiting elective and non-emergency surgery, are monitoring the situation daily and will reschedule these surgeries at the earliest opportunity.”

In response to an influx of influenza patients, the WRHA said it’s also maximizing the number of patients being transferred to long term care facilities and utilizing the full scope of home care resources.

The latest flu numbers from Manitoba Health show that in the last week of 2017 there were 147 cases of influenza A and 10 cases of influenza B, bringing the total for the season for the province to more than 400. The flu report from the last week of 2017 also reported 95 flu-related hospitalizations and 9 deaths.

The WRHA says influenza activity in the community is still increasing and this year’s strain seems to be causing more severe symptoms and therefore, more hospitalizations.

Medical officer of health Dr. Richard Rusk, with Manitoba Health says it may get worse before it gets better.

He said Monday, based on trends from previous years, the flu season peak could come this week or next week.

“Once a peak is over it doesn’t mean that there's no more influenza,” Dr. Rusk said, “The overall season lasts for 6-8 weeks, but at least we'll be on the downside of the season and there will be less and less people getting it."

Health officials say if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay home to rest, drink plenty of fluids and avoid visiting family or friends who may be at an increased risk of contracting the flu. That may include young children, the elderly, or those with pre-existing conditions.

For more information about flu consult your doctor or call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.