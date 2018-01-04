The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has responded to concerns about ambulances lining up outside St. Boniface Hospital.

A photo shared on social media shows at least five ambulances parked outside the emergency department and another photo sent to CTV Winnipeg shows at least six ambulances in the picture.

A WRHA spokesperson said it has no record of more than six ambulances in the bay at any site in Winnipeg on Jan. 2.

Bronwyn Penner-Holigroski said the flu has resulted in busier volumes and more people attending emergency departments.

To create increased capacity, the WRHA said it opens additional beds, expedites patient discharges for those who can safely be discharged from hospital, or moves patients who need a different level of care.

Penner-Holigroski said those moves can require ambulance transport to ensure patient transfers are completed safely.

“That can contribute to the number of ambulances at one site at one time,” Penner-Holigroski wrote in an email. “Paramedics also play an active role in transferring the care of their patients to Emergency Department staff. Paramedics may stay on site up to 45 minutes to transfer patients and prepare to head back out on the road as part of their routine practice. That time would not qualify as excess of offload time.”

The WRHA said it reached an agreement with the city to monitor the demand and add additional ambulances to the street as necessary.

“Two additional trucks were on the road yesterday (Jan. 2) as a result,” said Penner-Holigroski. “The situation will be monitored daily to determine whether additional units need to be on the roads or not.”