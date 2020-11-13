WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is holding a news conference on Friday morning to provide an update on COVID-19 at personal care homes.

Vickie Kaminski, WRHA president and CEO, and Gina Trinidad, WRHA chief health operations officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Monday, the WRHA alleged that Revera, the company that runs Maples Long Term Care Home, misled them about the number of staff available last Friday evening, when over a dozen 911 calls were made from the care home.

Kaminski said the WRHA is creating a clinical team that will be at Winnipeg’s care homes moving forward.

“Some on a daily basis. Some bi-weekly, and some once a week, but every day there will be huddles with all of our personal care homes and we will be getting reliable verifiable information that we will pass on,” she said.

On Thursday, the Manitoba government reported a COVID-19 outbreak at River East Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, moving the facility to the critical or red level on the province’s pandemic response system.

This is the latest Manitoba care home to report an outbreak. Maples is now reporting 197 cases linked to its outbreak and Parkview Place personal care home has seen 157 cases from its outbreak.

A full list of outbreaks at personal care homes in the province can be found online.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.