WRHA warns of text-based scam offering $100 to vaccinated Manitobans

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is warning Manitobans about a text-based scam it says purports to offer people money for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health authority said Friday night the messages invite recipients to tap on a link in order to claim $100 for receiving the vaccine. However, it said the texts are not legitimate.

If you receive such a text, the WRHA is advising you not to tap on the link, or provide any personal information.

The WRHA said the messages have been reported to the Canadian Cyber Security Centre.

The health authority said it does not ask for personal information, nor does it conduct financial business via text message.