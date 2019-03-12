

CTV Winnipeg





The board of trustees for the Winnipeg School Division voted Monday to comply with the tax directive from the province to avoid facing a financial penalty.

After the board tabled a 2.9 per cent tax increase, Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced school divisions would face a fine for going over the two per cent mark.

“We had no choice but to follow their decree,” said Chris Broughton, the chair of the WSD’s board of trustees.

The board voted 7-2 in favour of compliance with the province, although Broughton said the province’s budget is “unequitable.”

“In this year’s budget, there will be no additions to address the accessibility and accountability needs identified and discussed with our constituents,” Broughton said in a release.

Slashes to the budget should be expected in the next school year.

“We are now in a position where we must prepare our school communities with the reality that some of these programs will be negatively impacted as soon as 2020/21 because of revenue restrictions being placed on school divisions by the province,” he said.

In a statement to CTV News, Goertzen said he believes only one division plans to increase taxes by more than two per cent.

“We are pleased to see that the Winnipeg School Division was able to do what every other school division in Manitoba could. We are committed as a government to providing support to students and protecting taxpayers,” he said.

The two per cent increase to the special requirement funding actually means a 2.45 per cent, or $35 a year increase on property taxes for taxpayers within WSD boundaries. This is based on the average assessed value of $214,200 on a home in the school district.

The final budget approved by the board of trustees includes expenditures of $417,444,400 for the fiscal year.

- With files from Jason Gaidola