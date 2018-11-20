

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg School Division trustees said “yes” to giving all residents the opportunity to vote.

On Monday night the chair and members voted in favour of a motion for all Winnipeg School Division residents, regardless of citizenship, the entitlement to vote in municipal and school board elections.

This comes after over 67,000 permanent residents in the City of Winnipeg were denied the right to vote in the last civic election.

“It signifies that great change is coming. It’s a good start,” said Abdikheir Ahmed of Immigration Partnership Winnipeg.

The motion also included changing the voting age for school board elections to 16 years old.

The board will now draft a letter to the minister of education to change the section of the Municipal and School Board Elections Act.

The trustees also unanimously voted yes to increase safety for students in Osborne Village.

The board will now consult with parent councils and families on ways to reduce parental concerns about the high-traffic volume on Osborne Street between Morley and Jubilee avenues.

The concerns came from parents who have children who attend and walk to École Riverview and Lord Roberts elementary schools.

“Whether that's structural design or if we look at solutions along the line like adult crossing guards, walking school buses, to add that element of safety so that parents are safe and parents are re-assured that their safe,” said board chair Chris Broughton.

Recommendations to administration must be submitted by March 31, 2019 and are then reviewed by the building and transportation committee.