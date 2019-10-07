WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra will host its first relaxed performance during the 2019-20 season, as part of a commitment to increase access to symphonic music.

This performance is designed to be more welcoming and comfortable for neuro-diverse audiences, anyone on the autism spectrum, people with sensory or communication disorders, or learning disabilities.

"Accessibility is very important to the WSO; we exist to serve all members of our community,” said Brent Johnson, the WSO's education and community engagement manager, in a news release.

“Through this relaxed performance, we are excited to remove barriers and provide additional supports that will help all members of our community have a positive symphonic experience."

Relaxed performances will be different than a normal show in the following ways:

Patrons can come and go from the performance as they wish;

Patrons are welcome to respond to the music in any way they would like - such as clapping, singing or vocalizing;

Patrons will have access to a quiet room with comfortable seating, stress-relieving fidgets, and relaxing activities, as well as access to earplugs for anyone who may wish to utilize them. (Source: WSO)

The first relaxed performance will take place on Nov. 1 at the Centennial Concert Hall. Anyone is welcome to attend.

For more information on relaxed performances or to purchase tickets to a show you can visit the WSO website.