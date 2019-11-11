WINNIPEG – The city has issued its last call on yard waste for the season, as the city’s yard waste collection ends this week for parts of Winnipeg.

Nov. 12 to 16 are the final days to have the city collect leaves and yard for residents in area A. The last week for residents in area B is Nov. 18 to 22. To find out which area you live in, visit the city’s interactive map.

The city reminds residents that yard waste is collected on the same day as garbage and recycling. The city said there is no limit to the amount of yard waste residents can put out, but each container or bag has to be lighter than 50 pounds.

Cardboard boxes or paper yard waste bags are acceptable, but the city said yard waste in plastic bags will not be collected.

Residents can also drop off yard waste for free at any 4R Winnipeg depots.