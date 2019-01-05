Dozens of Manitobans are expected to protest against the Trudeau government in a yellow vest convoy on Saturday.

The group says it wants to highlight pipeline and resource issues in addition to the carbon tax and Canada’s sovereignty.

A rally has been organized to begin at 11 a.m. in Virden, before the convoy leaves for Brandon.

Organizer Damen MacGillivray tells CTV Winnipeg people who cannot make it to Virden or participate in the convoy are encouraged to meet in Brandon at the corner of Victoria Ave. & 18th St.

MacGillivray said police will be escorting the convoy from Virden to Brandon.

The yellow vest movement began in France in 2018 to protest rising fuel prices, the cost of living and tax policies.