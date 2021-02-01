WINNIPEG -- On a stairwell you can see a broken glass pipe and an empty needle wrapper.

These are some of the items residents of a 55+ Manitoba Housing building say they find all too often.

Vern DeLaronde is from the advocacy group First Nation Indigenous Warriors.

“You can do drugs in their stairwells, whatever,” said DeLaronde

As CTV News reported on Sunday, people living at 515 Elgin Ave. in Winnipeg say drug dealers, users and other squatters are creating safety concerns.

Tenants say strangers bang on doors all hours of the night, while others use the stairwell as a bathroom.

The First Nation Indigenous Warriors have been trying to help the people there since the summer and it says there are tenants in other subsidized buildings like this one with similar problems.

“No one really wants to speak up because of bullying and intimidation, and that basically comes from whoever’s doing what they’re doing.”

“We are addressing the security challenges that we’re witnessing in our Manitoba Housing,” said Families Minister Rochelle Squires.

Squires notes three weeks ago the province announced $4 million in security upgrades for Manitoba Housing properties to deal with trespassing.

As for 515 Elgin Ave., she says a new $350,000 security camera and live feed system was installed a week ago plus a new swipe card entry system.

Squires says department officials have been monitoring the new security feed.

“We’ve been able to pinpoint that a lot of the problem is stemming from people coming in behind, behind residents when the door hasn’t been shut properly and so we need to address that first and foremost that is what our priority will be,” said Squires.

But tenants say security cameras are getting vandalized. They want an actual security guard on the premises overnight.

“Oh yeah these people are in trouble,” said DeLaronde.

The province says Manitoba Housing provides security services at selected buildings, including a 23-member mobile security unit.