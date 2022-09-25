'You don't know until you try': Winnipeg artist still painting at age 90

A Winnipeg painter is still sharing her passion with others after decades in the field.

At 90 years young, artist Joyce Anderson just hosted an art show and auction at her retirement home on Sunday.

Her love for art started at a young age.

"Dad saw I could do something, so he got me an easel and some paints and a canvas, and I started painting. I was about 12 or 13 around then," recalled Anderson.

In her time painting, she's had her works hung in many Winnipeg art galleries and even displayed in the Manitoba Legislature.

Decades later, she's still using the medium to convey her feelings.

"I can express a lot because sometimes I can't express myself in words, and I can in a painting," Anderson said.

Anderson's paintings portray a variety of images – from landscapes to animals.

Regardless of the subject matter, each showcases her unique spin.

"I am very shy sometimes and always think I'm going to make a mistake. So when I paint, I can do what I want, you know," she said.

Anderson became a high school art teacher in the 70s and still holds classes to this day, with many of her students only picking up brushes for the first time well into their golden years.

"I like to encourage people to try," said Anderson. "You don't know until you try. It keeps your brain working and to be happy."

With no signs of stopping, Anderson hopes to continue sharing her gifts and inspiring others for years to come.

"As long as I can do it," said Anderson. "If I get to be 100 and I can still paint by then, I'll be fine."