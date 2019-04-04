

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





Dozens of residents in North Kildonan have been without phone service for nearly a week and the spring thaw may be to blame.

Bell MTS said approximately 90 customers living in the 1300 block of Henderson Highway have had their landline phones down after water damaged an underground cable, disrupting service for at least three days, a company spokesperson told CTV News.

“You feel trapped,” said Susan Waisanen, a resident at Sarina Towers.

Waisanen said the inconvenience is a real concern because she lives alone and it’s her only source of communication. The building’s intercom is out-of-service, a roadblock for many residents when guests arrive.

“I can't phone 9-1-1, I could lay there for a week because I don't have people checking on me," said Waisanen.

“If I have medication coming, I’d have to come down and wait.”

Edison Properties owns the apartment complex and it said its working closely with Bell MTS and will try and receive updates from the phone provider.

Bell MTS said it cannot say when phone service will be restored