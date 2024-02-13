'You need serious help': Manitoban accused in string of murders had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
“You need serious help,” provincial court Judge Kelly Moar said at a July 2019 court date.
“At the end of the day if you don’t do something, it’s going to cost you your family.”
Monday, RCMP charged Manoakeesick with five counts of first-degree murder in connection with a string of tragic deaths over the weekend.
RCMP say a 30-year-old woman, who was living common-law with the suspect, was found dead on Sunday along a Manitoba highway a few kilometres outside Carman, Man.
Hours later, police were called to a vehicle on fire on a provincial road near St. Eustache, Man. They say three children were pulled by the suspect from a burning vehicle, but were pronounced dead at the scene. A suspect was arrested.
A fifth victim, the family’s 17-year-old niece, was later found dead at a home in Carman.
A family friend confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg the five family members were 30-year-old Amanda Clearwater, six-year-old Bethany, four-year-old Jayven, two-and-a-half-month-old Isabella and 17-year-old Myah-Lee Gratton.
None of the charges have been tested in court. Manoakeesick’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 23.
Court records show the man accused in this string of killings was previously charged in 2019 with mischief to property under $5,000.
He pled guilty.
Court heard a then 25-year-old Manoakeesick was under the influence of methamphetamine when he went into a garage at a home in Elmwood. He accidentally got locked inside, the Crown said, and he began striking and damaging the door causing significant damage.
The Crown said police were called. They detained him and took him to Health Sciences Centre. He was released later that day and by evening, he was found by police at a Portage Avenue Tim Hortons. Court heard he tried to order food from staff, and then told them to call police.
He then started throwing glass mugs at an electronic display menu. Staff members locked themselves in an office and called 911.
He was arrested again, the Crown said.
At a court appearance for the charge, Manoakeesick’s lawyer Matthew Munce said his client dealt with anxiety and depression.
Manoakeesick told court he lived in Carman, Man. with his common-law partner Amanda Clearwater and their two children.
Manoakeesick said he was previously employed as a plastic pipe manufacturer but had been out of work for months to seek mental health care.
He was given a conditional discharge of 18 months of supervised probation. He was also ordered to undergo addictions and mental health assessments.
Manoakeesick was charged again on Sept. 11, 2021, with two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.
Court heard he was driving on Highway 3 when his vehicle collided with a van carrying nine people, some of them children who were uninjured.
One of the passengers suffered a separated shoulder, Crown prosecutor Jenna Robinson said.
Manoakeesick was arrested and released on a summons to appear. A trial date was set for August 2023, but Manoakeesick’s lawyer reported he had lost contact with him, and an arrest warrant was issued.
He was taken into custody in July and released on bail days later. The Crown opposed the move given that Manoakeesick had previously lost contact with his lawyer.
During the appearance, Manoakeesick’s lawyer alluded to his client’s mental health struggles, saying he was on permanent disability as a result, but was told his client was doing much better.
Manoakeesick was released on $1,000 bail with his mother-in-law named as a surety.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger, Joseph Bernacki and Kayla Rosen
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
Federal Court orders Trudeau and his justice minister to appoint more judges
A Federal Court judge has ordered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet to fill judicial vacancies 'within a reasonable time,' after finding Ottawa has 'failed' at providing timely justice.
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
As pharmacare deadline looms, Singh mulls a future without NDP's deal with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is mulling what it would mean if the supply-and-confidence deal that ties his party to the Liberals should end prematurely.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
-
Sask. NDP claims 2nd motel linked to MLA is hiking prices for social services clients
The Saskatchewan NDP claim another Regina motel connected to a sitting Saskatchewan Party MLA is inflating nightly prices for those on social assistance.
-
Here's who's in and out as the Riders begin CFL free agency
Feb. 13 has been a busy day not just for the Roughriders organization, but for Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day as well.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sex crimes headed to jury trial
A self-proclaimed Indigenous healer accused of sexually assaulting his patients is set to go to trial — three years after he was charged.
-
WestJet increases Saskatoon-Minneapolis flights
Saskatoon airport is increasing WestJet flight services to Minneapolis to accommodate the busy summer travel period.
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
Northern Ontario
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Ontario man shocked to find he owed $5,700 after losing credit card
An Ontario man was shocked to find he was on the hook for $5,700 in fraudulent charges made to his lost credit card.
Edmonton
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
-
Hospital musician plays again after stolen cello is returned
A musician who brings comfort to patients in hospital has been reunited with her cello after it was stolen.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
-
Ontario Bill 124 could cost government over $13B, FAO report suggests
The court’s decision to side with Ontario public sector workers on Bill 124 could cost the Doug Ford government over $13 billion.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Calgary
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
-
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
-
Chestermere, Alta., abandons judicial review that cost taxpayers $300K
The City of Chestermere is throwing in the towel on a costly and unauthorized legal battle against the provincial government.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
-
Wizz: A Tinder-style app for teens could pose sextortion danger, says tip line
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
-
Quebec billionaire Robert Miller can be questioned about sex case before trial: judge
A Quebec judge says a Montreal billionaire who faces a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex can be questioned before the case is authorized, but only in writing.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police seek to identify two people as part of Sandy Hill fire investigation
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people, described by police as 'persons of interest', in connection with an arson investigation in Sandy Hill.
-
Wellington Street traffic 'working well' after reopening last spring, Ottawa says
Traffic volumes are approaching pre-pandemic levels on Wellington Street 10 months after it reopened to vehicles, as the city of Ottawa and Public Service and Procurement Canada discuss the future of the street in front of Parliament Hill.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Atlantic
-
Storm moves through Northeastern U.S., heavy snow to skirt Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia
A coastal storm continues to strengthen off the coastline of New England Tuesday afternoon before it takes a path south and then east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. RCMP officer allegedly took, shared intimate images of male in custody: SiRT
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a report that an on-duty RCMP officer in Sussex, N.B., shared intimate images of a male in custody.
-
Mayor Mike Savage not running in Halifax municipal election
Mayor Mike Savage is not running in the Halifax municipal election this year.
Kitchener
-
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
Council approves three south Kitchener developments
Three new housing developments got the greenlight from Kitchener city council Monday night.
-
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
Vancouver
-
Frustration dominates B.C. housing summit as mayors point finger at province
Many of British Columbia's mayors and councillors are in Vancouver for a two-day summit to discuss housing in their communities, and several came out swinging against provincial policies in the opening session Tuesday.
-
B.C. police make 'largest one-time seizure of contraband cigarettes' amid organized crime probe
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
-
BC Lions sign veteran quarterback Dakota Prukop to one-year deal
The BC Lions signed veteran American quarterback Dakota Prukop to a one-year deal Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police make 'largest one-time seizure of contraband cigarettes' amid organized crime probe
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
-
B.C. eyes community, non-profit, underused lands to build affordable rental units
B.C. Premier David Eby says the private market can't solve the province's housing crisis, as his government launches an almost $3 billion public housing program to build more affordable rental units for middle-income earners.
-
Pearl Jam announces Vancouver concerts to kick off 2024 world tour
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.