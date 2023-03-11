‘You’re going to be able to experience it’: Restoration of CN 2747 continues in Transcona

Horejda said construction on the enclosure around CN 2747 has gone very quickly so far. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News) Horejda said construction on the enclosure around CN 2747 has gone very quickly so far. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say

A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island