Raymond Cormier repeatedly denied killing Tina Fontaine when he was arrested and taken in for questioning by two detectives from the Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit, court heard.

Cormier, now 55, has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in Fontaine’s August 2014 death.

Fontaine who was 15 at the time of her death was found dead in the Red River wrapped in a duvet cover weighed down with rocks.

The jury in Cormier’s trial saw the second portion of Cormier’s videotaped interview with police from Oct. 1, 2014.

“I’m telling you guys you’ve got the [expletive] wrong guy,” court heard Cormier tell detectives. “I had nothing to do with the [expletive] murder, okay. I want to call my lawyer.”

“I have the right to remain silent. I’m going to remain silent from here on in.”

On Wednesday, in the first portion of the interview, the jury heard Cormier tell detectives in the video he last saw Fontaine at “Sarah’s place” and that he had a disagreement with her over a bike.

“We get into a fight and she left pissed off and I went after her,” Cormier testified. “I’m yelling and screaming and she said something and I got pissed off and threw her weed at her feet.”

“She said that that – that before she got there that she ripped off some dude for two hundred – two hundred fifty dollars. That’s why she showed up at our – at Sarah’s place that night.”

“I don’t – I don’t know if she was murdered that -- that night.”

Detectives asked Cormier, “what kind of vehicle did you have with you that night?”

He told them he had a black truck.

Under cross-examination Cormier’s lawyer Tony Kavanagh suggested to Sgt. Wade McDonald, who conducted the interview, that while Cormier acknowledged he had a truck he didn’t say anything about a stolen truck.

McDonald testified, “The whole conversation of the truck he wanted to avoid. I would agree he didn’t want to talk about the truck. Period.”

Earlier in the interview Cormier told detectives he first met Fontaine when her and her boyfriend approached him late one night in the summer of 2014 on a North End street.

“So I yelled back at them, I was like, ‘You guys want me to stop you better have something to get me high with. You got any weed? You got any dope?’” Cormier told detectives. “That’s how we met.”

Cormier wasn’t charged for Fontaine’s murder at the time of the interview but he was held in custody until June 2015 on outstanding warrants not related to the Fontaine case. Court heard Cormier was arrested in Whistler, BC in December 2015 at which point he was charged for the murder.

Court heard Cormier went to BC as part of a police project called “sticks.”

“It’s not a situation where Mr. Cormier absconded from Winnipeg and went to Vancouver,” Kavanagh asked McDonald.

McDonald replied, “That’s correct.”

During re-examination, court heard bugs were put in Cormier’s apartment as part of project sticks and his arrest followed.

The trial continues.