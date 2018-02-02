

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have issued a warning about a sex offender released from custody on Thursday.

William Ruper Astle, 82, is “considered at high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against young females,” police said. He is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Astle served a four year sentence in connection for an indecent exposure to a person under age 16 and failing to comply with a probation order. Police said his criminal record stretches back to an indecent assault in 1969 and includes a number of probation order breaches involving children. He was also convicted for sexual interference over a decade involving a young girl he knew and for masturbating near teen girls.

Police said Astle participated in sex offender treatment while in custody, but has a history of breaching conditions of release, and “young females are at risk.”

Astle is not allowed to go to public parks, swimming areas or facilities where youth and children are expected to be present, including day cares and schools.

Police also said while people should protect themselves, “vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at William ASTLE will not be tolerated.”