WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Young girl dead after accident at Manitoba Hutterite colony school

    (CTV News Winnipeg map) (CTV News Winnipeg map)

    A nine-year-old girl has died following what school officials describe as a tragic accident during a game of hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony.

    According to the Prairie Rose School Division, the accident happened on Monday at the Iberville Colony School.

    Terry Osiowy, the division's superintendent and CEO, told CTV News the girl had been playing a game of hide and seek with her classmates during gym class.

    When the girl went into a storage room, Osiowy said a stack of tables leaning against the wall fell on her resulting in blunt-force trauma injuries.

    “Iberville staff did everything they could do to provide first aid, support, and scene management while help was dispatched,” Osiowy said in an email.

    “Paramedics (and) the local fire department responded quickly. STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched and was on scene within 20 minutes, however, despite the best efforts of all involved, the student succumbed to her injuries.”

    Cpl. Julie Courchaine with Manitoba RCMP said an investigation is ongoing, but criminality is not expected.

    Osiowy said crisis management teams have been at the school since the incident to support students, staff and families.

    Iberville Colony is located approximately 45 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

