Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment

The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it will investigate a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.

The association said in a news release Monday, a medical emergency developed during the woman’s appointment at a general practice dental office on Nov. 27. Emergency responders took her to the local hospital where she later died.

According to the organization, information is still being gathered and processed following the critical incident. MDA President Daron Baxter told CTV News Winnipeg the association is unable to comment on what led to the incident.

“I want to make sure we send our deepest sympathies because this is not something that is taken lightly,” Baxter said.

MDA said an investigative process will be launched to gather facts surrounding the incident.

“It’s a rare event when we’re looking at the provision of dental care, but we are committed to gathering the information needed so we can fully understand what happened.”

At this point, Baxter said they do not have all the information at this point.

“Part of the process that are established within the Manitoba Dental Association when a serious event such as this occurs is to ascertain the facts and understand all of the factors that led to this tragic outcome.”

She said once that happens, the association will consider its next steps, including if other protections are needed in the future.

“We want to ensure that patients in Manitoba have confidence when going to regular dental care.”

Baxter said public interest and protection are at the forefront of the association’s thoughts.