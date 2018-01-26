Seven months and multiple eye surgeries later, 29-year-old Brittney Thomas-Ljungberg sees nearly perfectly.

“Straight lines become a little warped and interesting,” she said while describing what it’s like to focus using her surgically repaired right eye.

In June of last year, Thomas-Ljungberg was randomly punched in the face in the Exchange District. She suffered a global rupture, which literally is when your eye splits open from pressure, she developed a torn retina, and there was damage to the eye’s lens.

Looking back, Thomas-Ljungberg and her doctor ophthalmologist Frank Stockl said it was hard to predict what would happen to her eye and vision when she first came to the Misericordia Health Centre’s Eye Care Centre a few days after the attack.

"We see people from losing their eye completely if they have a severe detachment or they get an infection,” said Dr. Stockl. “If everything goes well and there isn't any structural damage to the central parts of your retina then you can recover decent amounts of vision."

In Thomas-Ljungberg’s case, everything has gone well.

“I can see,” she said. ”Which is 100 times better than what was the original diagnosis of like, 'hey you're going in for surgery you might not have your eye when you come back out.’"

Thomas-Ljungberg’s first surgery was to repair the ruptured eye, the second was to repair a part of her retina that had detached, and a third was to replace her lens.

Her last surgery was in October. Now, Thomas-Ljungberg’s life has returned back to normal and without looking closely any evidence of the injury is not noticeable.

Thomas-Ljungberg said Friday, that she was never really emotional about the prospect of losing her vision and has stayed calm and positive for the most part.

“I am a fairly reasonable person, so I just took it as it came," she said. "I don't really have any tips and tricks. You just have to play the cards you're dealt."

The journey to regaining her vision meant not working and putting school on hold, but now she’s back at both.

"It feels like Deja-vu right now. I feel like I am redoing all my courses that I've kind of had to put on hold for speed bumps in life."

A life that will include more frequent visits to the eye doctor.

"She'll need lifetime follow-ups because there is still risk of re-detachment and glaucoma,” said Dr. Stockl. “So probably every six months for the next 5 years or so and then after that annually."

The Winnipeg Police Service tells CTV News that no arrests have been made in Thomas-Ljungberg’s case.