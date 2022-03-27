'Youth are experts': Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
Early signs of spring and a pot full of chili greet several young people as they make their way into a boardroom in downtown Winnipeg one recent Tuesday evening.
The eight come from various backgrounds. Some are from Manitoba First Nations communities. Some are from the city. Some are in high school. Others are navigating the new freedom that comes with adulthood.
They would not have been likely to meet had past circumstances not brought them together. It's a desire to push and create change for youth that keeps them connected.
Several years ago, the office of Manitoba's children and youth advocate was looking to attract youth to actively participate in its work. In 2018, the Youth Ambassador Advisory Squad was formed. It consists of three staff from the office and roughly a dozen young people. They meet biweekly in person and, during the pandemic, online.
Cleche Kokolo, 21, says the advocate's office walks the talk. "The role of youth in (the squad) is not tokenistic," she says.
"Youth are experts, especially in their own lives. That expertise is just as valuable as an adult with years of education in a specific field," says Kokolo of Winnipeg. "That's key if we're really going to try and change society and envision a world that's better than the world we currently have."
The squad was inspired by what other provincial children's advocates were doing with similar groups,says acting Manitoba advocate Ainsley Krone. The office was told to "just start it" with input from youth on what was meaningful for them.
Krone says the goal was to develop something beyond an advisory group.
"We wanted to empower these young people to become ambassadors for the office throughout the province."
What has developed is a relationship in which squad members help guide the work of the advocate, while the office provides training and cultural activities that interest the group.
Meetings start with people rating their day and sharing something for which they are grateful. It's a simple gesture but is the foundation of what the meetings are meant to offer -- a safe and welcoming space.
"When (the squad) comes together, we don't filter things," youth engagement coordinator Jonathan Skrypnyk tells the group.
Rose Fontaine, 22, says she's grateful for the way things are going at her job. The self-described shy young woman is from the Sagkeeng First Nation but lives in Winnipeg. She says the squad gives a chance to open up in a way she hasn't been able to elsewhere.
"I was able ... to share what's going on in my head and that made me want to come back," she recalls about her first meeting. "I like to talk about things other people don't like talking about. This gives me the space to talk about what other people don't understand."
The welcoming and accepting environment has made it easy, as well, for Isabelle Young, 20, from the Bloodvein First Nation, but also living in Winnipeg.
"(The adults) treat us as if we're people. We're not just some immature little youth. Even if we kind of are, they still treat us as if we're young adults. We're just people (here)."
Squad members each have had their own dealings with child welfare, disabilities, mental health and justice.
For Michelle Kowalchuk, including the young people is paramount.
"We're trying to understand from those young people who've had experiences in those services what could be better, what their experience was like and what needs to change," said Kowalchuk, manager for advocacy services and youth engagement.
"Without that lived experience it's a little more hypothetical."
Squad members have shared their ideas with government officials. The group recently met with the Ministry of Education to talk about different Indigenous inclusion strategies. They've also met with and provided feedback to Families Minister Rochelle Squires.
Charice Liebrecht, 23, another member from Winnipeg, says being in the squad allows her to be involved with something bigger than herself.
"I'm so proud I was honest," she said about meeting with Squires. "Nothing changes if we pretend everything's great."
The advocate's office recently sought insight from two male members during an investigation into the lives of boys who died by suicide or homicide. Michael Breland and Trevor Merasty created a music video reflecting on their lives.
The squad also organized a mural last year called the Re-Right Project. It highlights the 42 rights laid out in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Looking ahead, Krone hopes to develop a youth advisory group in the northern office in Thompson.
"Really the sky's the limit on what (the squad) can get up to in the next few years."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.
------
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
breaking | Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup for first time in 37 years
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.
Zelensky: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence as the war ground into a battle of attrition.
Red carpet arrivals begin at an Oscars hoping for a comeback
For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards have rolled out the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that's changed.
ICRC asks Canada not to mix Ukraine aid promises with military support, sanctions
The International Committee of the Red Cross is asking Canada not to mix promises of humanitarian aid in with announcements about military support and sanctions when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A portion of a well-known winery near St. Catharines, Ont. has been destroyed following a large structure fire overnight.
Liberal promise to explore 3-day polling day took Elections Canada by surprise
The body in charge of administering Canada's elections was taken by surprise by this week's announcement that there could be major reforms coming to the way people vote, including a three-day-long polling day.
Former federal cabinet minister Claudette Bradshaw remembered for her activism
Known for her powerful hugs and an unrelenting commitment to community activism, former federal cabinet minister Claudette Bradshaw has died -- she was 72.
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
Environment minister to table emissions reduction plan Tuesday
Environment and Climate Minister Steven Guilbeault will unveil details of the federal government’s Emissions Reduction Plan on Tuesday in the House of Commons.
Regina
-
Zelensky: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence as the war ground into a battle of attrition.
-
Moe off to Europe for trade mission
The premier intends to market Saskatchewan as a reliable supplier of everything from oil and gas to wheat and canola in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Amber Alert in northern B.C. cancelled, suspect arrested in Ontario, RCMP say
An inter-provincial Amber Alert issued in B.C. on Saturday has ended with an arrest in Ontario, according to RCMP.
Saskatoon
-
Gardenscape returns to Saskatoon after 2 year hiatus
Spring in Saskatoon doesn't get the official seal of approval until Gardenscape has arrived, and for the first time since 2019, the annual trade show is back to take over Prairieland Park this weekend.
-
Saskatoon police searching for suspect 'believed to have firearm'
There is heavy police presence in the area of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive as officers are actively searching for a suspect believed to have a firearm.
-
Moe off to Europe for trade mission
The premier intends to market Saskatchewan as a reliable supplier of everything from oil and gas to wheat and canola in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern curling clubs sweep it out in Timmins for a provincial title
The last big curling event for clubs in northern Ontario was hosted by the McIntyre Curling Club in Timmins this week.
-
Two dead in Sudbury following Paris Street fire
Two people are dead following a fire at an apartment building on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A portion of a well-known winery near St. Catharines, Ont. has been destroyed following a large structure fire overnight.
Edmonton
-
'A well-hidden crime': Alberta releases report into human trafficking, accepts 18 of 19 recommendations
After nearly two years of work, the report created by Alberta's task force on human trafficking has been publicly released, with 19 calls to action to help prevent the crime and empower survivors.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Edmonton Monday
A plane arranged by former Alberta politicians carrying refugees from Ukraine is expected to arrive in Edmonton on Monday.
-
breaking
breaking | Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup for first time in 37 years
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.
Toronto
-
Ford, Tory break ground on new Ontario Line, promise support to impacted businesses
When it comes to the "unprecedented" disruption facing Torontonians with the construction of the Ontario Line, the city and province will "do better" to support impacted businesses than those affected by the Eglinton Crosstown construction, Mayor John Tory said.
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A portion of a well-known winery near St. Catharines, Ont. has been destroyed following a large structure fire overnight.
-
Suspect sought after man stabbed in the chest in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the chest in the city’s downtown neighbourhood of Grange Park on Friday evening.
Calgary
-
'A well-hidden crime': Alberta releases report into human trafficking, accepts 18 of 19 recommendations
After nearly two years of work, the report created by Alberta's task force on human trafficking has been publicly released, with 19 calls to action to help prevent the crime and empower survivors.
-
Police speak with witnesses following stabbing in northeast Calgary
Calgary police say they are looking for leads following a stabbing that took place early Sunday.
-
Hitmen, Siksika First Nation partner to bring Orange Shirt Day to Calgary's Saddledome
The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika First Nation have partnered to create an orange Hitmen jersey to use in an afternoon affair Sunday.
Montreal
-
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
-
Mohawk community in Quebec votes in favour of exhumation of allegedly abusive priest
The Mohawk community of Kahnawake voted this weekend to move the remains of a priest facing sexual abuse allegations.
-
'The path to healing': Cree leader to meet Pope in residential school talks next week
Cree Nation Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty is part of an Indigenous delegation scheduled to speak with the head of the Catholic Church next week about residential schools and their harrowing legacy.
Ottawa
-
breaking
breaking | Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup for first time in 37 years
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse rooftop hot tub fire
Ottawa firefighters say a hot tub on the roof of a condo building sparked a fire Sunday afternoon.
-
'Traumatic experience': Ottawa business upset after vehicle convoy rolls into town
An Ottawa restaurant owner says the vehicle convoy rolling through the downtown core this weekend was a "traumatic experience," as the convoy departed Ontario to return to Quebec.
Atlantic
-
'His death is going to leave a very big hole in a lot of peoples' lives': Friend of N.S. Power lineman
The Nova Scotia Power lineman who died after an incident on the job Friday is being remembered as a man who was universally liked.
-
Family of teen who disappeared pleads for answers
For Devon Sinclair Marsman's Family, the last month has been agonizing.
-
breaking
breaking | Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup for first time in 37 years
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.
Kitchener
-
'You should be able to make ends meet': Local living wage advocates highlight Liberal promise
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is promising that his party will boost the minimum wage to $16 an hour, but according to the Ontario Living Wage Network, workers need to make at least $17.20 an hour to live in Waterloo Region.
-
CTS site pamphlet controversy, school closures, growing encampment: Top stories of the week
A MPP accused of misinformation with a pamphlet about CTS sites, questions about school closures in the area, and a growing homeless encampment in Kitchener round out the top stories of the week.
-
Charlotte Yates installed as president at University of Guelph
Charlotte Yates is officially now the first female president of University of Guelph.
Vancouver
-
Kelowna RCMP officer stabbed while responding to call; suspect in custody
An RCMP officer in Kelowna was stabbed while responding to a disturbance in the city shortly after midnight Sunday, police say.
-
Reward for information on missing B.C. man increased to $30,000
With the first anniversary of Bernard Grempel's disappearance weeks away, his distraught family has increased the reward for information on his whereabouts to $30,000.
-
breaking
breaking | Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup for first time in 37 years
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.
Vancouver Island
-
'Ignored': Climate change fight should shift to look at forest policy, scientist says
Canada hasn't paid enough attention to what could be a leafy, green ally in the fight against climate change, says one of the country's most prominent scientists.
-
Researchers return from open-ocean Pacific salmon study
After spending more than a month at sea studying Pacific salmon, scientists and crew aboard the Sir John Franklin Coast Guard vessel returned to Victoria last week.
-
breaking
breaking | Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup for first time in 37 years
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.