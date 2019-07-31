Winnipeg police said a youth suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in the Southdale area in March.

Police said the victim died in hospital after being found with “severe injuries” in her home on March 26, 2019.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said because the youth suspect can’t be identified, police can’t share much about the case.

“They weren’t strangers,” Carver said.

Without getting into specifics of the investigation, Carver spoke generally about what it takes for a first-degree murder charge to be laid.

“I can only tell you that the requirements for a charge of first-degree murder are fairly significant and detailed in the criminal code,” he said.

“There would have to be a level of premeditation that would support that charge,” Carver said, explaining that such a charge would only be laid “at the direction, really, of the justice department and the Crown’s office.”

Four months to make arrest

Carver said while some may wonder why it took months for an arrest to be made, it isn’t unusual for homicide investigations to be lengthy.

“There’s a lot of evidence that has to be gone through in detail, it has to be beyond a reasonable doubt that we feel the charges are supported,” said Carver, listing different kinds of evidence that has to be gathered, like witness statements, interrogations and forensic evidence.

“The timeline is slow, it’s plotting, and everything has to line up perfectly. It takes a long time,” he said.