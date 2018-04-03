

CTV Winnipeg





An overnight drop-in centre that provides youth a place to warm up, eat and sleep is cutting back its hours due to a shortage of funding.

The West End 24-Hour Safe Space has been in operation seven nights a week since Feb. 1, using money provided by the city. About 45 young people use its services each night.

But now the days are being cut back to only Fridays, Saturdays and school holidays, according to the program director.

"That leaves a lot of days throughout that week that there's no safe space in the West End for kids to go to,” said Kristen Wiltshire of the Spence Neighbourhood Association.

“And so by us being open here - that is an option always. We never want to see it when there's no option for youth to access a safe place in the neighbourhood.”

A representative from the mayor’s office said the funding was always meant to be short term and to get people through the extreme cold of the winter.

All future funding requests will be considered as part of the 2019 budget and the mayor is open to collaborating with the province on long-term options, officials said.