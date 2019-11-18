WINNIPEG – The province has announced it will be spending more than $4.2 million to improve access to mental health services for kids at the Children’s Hospital.

The spending will be used over three years to provide additional resources to existing services, Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living Cameron Friesen announced on Monday morning in the PsychHealth Building at the Health Sciences Centre.

The funding is in response to a recommendation in the VIRGO report, which said investment in mental health requires an early focus on the mental health of children and youth, Friesen said.

“You want to get ahead of that curve, make that good investment,” Friesen said. “This is part of our government’s plan to be able to additionally resource that area, get that help sooner. Assessment, treatment to put those people on a different trajectory.”

FIVE AREAS TO SEE INCREASED SERVICES

The investment focuses on five areas which will see an increase:

the availability of child and adolescent psychiatric emergency nurses who assess children in the emergency department;

access to group treatment in the existing anxiety disorders service;

access to individual treatment for children and youth in crisis;

group treatment capacity for patients who require ongoing outpatient care after 12 weeks of crisis treatment; and

urgent consultation to rural and remote health-care centres, reducing the number of transfers from rural and remote communities.

As well, a 12-week crisis treatment program will be expanded. It includes individual psychotherapy, family therapy, and occupational therapy groups.

Friesen said this funding will come in two phases.

“In the first phase, that’s going to mean the hiring of nurses, occupational therapists, social workers… to create and enhance your ability to asses, but also then to treat,” Friesen said

Dr. Laurence Katz, the medical director of child and adolescent mental health at HSC, said this funding would mean they could immediately hire one new nurse and one new occupational therapist, as well as increasing the hours of existing nursing positions.

Friesen said a larger amount of staff will be hired in the future, but did not say how many.

GIRLS TWICE AS LIKELY TO EXPIRIENCE DEPRESSION AFTER PUBERTY

Katz said a higher amount of girls experience depression than boys. He said pre-puberty there is a one-to-one ratio of girls and boys that experience clinical depression, and after puberty the ratio jumps to two-to-one.

Katz said experts don’t understand why this happens.

“It almost certainly has to do with hormonal changes and other kinds of things that occur, as well as potentially societal factors that contribute to the onset of depression in adolescents,” Katz said.

Katz said it’s hard to tell if rates of depression are increasing, but he said the rates of youth experiencing distress is, and this pushes demand for service.