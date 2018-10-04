

CTV Winnipeg





A male youth was taken to hospital on Thursday after he was shot by police in the city’s North End, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Just after midnight WPS went to the 300 block of Mountain Avenue over reports of a shooting.

Police said when they arrived they encountered the youth, who was then shot.

The boy was taken to hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries and he has now been released.

No officers were hurt.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified about the incident.