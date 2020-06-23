WINNIPEG -- A 17-year-old male from Winnipeg wanted in connection with a homicide on Selkirk Avenue last month has been arrested in Alberta.

According to Winnipeg police, the male, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was located in Alberta, with help from the Calgary Police Service and the Red Deer RCMP. Police said the youth was located at an address in Red Deer, and was detained in custody.

The youth has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police have now arrested three people in connection with the death of Nairne Marshall James Chapais on May 21.

Chapias, 23, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue and died from his injuries in hospital.

Police said Chapais’ death was premeditated and gang-related.

Tyler Ryan Kenneth, 21, and Clarence Raymon Scott, 30, have both been arrested and charged with multiple offences, including first-degree murder, in connection with the incident.

None of the charges against the three accused have been tested in court.

Correction: