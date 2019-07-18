

CTV News Winnipeg





A coffee shop, taco joint, boutique food store, and a brewing company are just a few of the new tenants of the new food hall located at True North Square, the real estate development company announced Thursday.

True North Real Estate Development announced in a release Thursday that Mottola Grocery, Lake of the Woods Brewing Company, Gusto North, Yard Burger, The Good Fight Taco, Rose Bar, Saburo Kitchen, Miss Browns, and Fools + Horses will be the main tenants occupying Hargrave Street Market.

Bobby Mottola, who helped open Merchant Kitchen and is a managing partner of Pizzeria Gusto, is involved in Gusto North and the grocery store.

He said he’s excited to be involved in the ventures.

Mottola Grocery, is a “chef-driven, curated boutique store,” according to the Hargrave Street Market website.

"The vision they have for Hargrave St. Market is incredibly unique and something that we were absolutely thrilled to join,” Mottola said. “We are so excited about the other concepts - an opportunity to bring the best burgers, best tacos, best cocktails, and a really innovative, new grocery store to what we think will become a culinary and hospitality landmark."

The food hall is scheduled to open this fall.