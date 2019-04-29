

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg has been contacted after a single, microscopic zebra mussel larva was found in a sample of water taken from Shoal Lake, the lake straddling the Manitoba-Ontario border that Winnipeg’s water supply is drawn from.

Zebra mussels are an invasive species that can clog drinking water supply pipes and threaten lake wildlife, among other harms.

The Provinces of Ontario and Manitoba announced the discovery Monday in a joint news release, saying the larva was detected in a sample taken in August 2018 near a public boat launch at Clytie Bay.

The water sample was one of six and officials said just because a single larva has been found, doesn’t mean zebra mussels have colonized the lake.

The news release said water quality data from Shoal Lake will be reviewed to help figure out the risk of zebra mussels proliferating, and Ontario and Manitoba are working together to explore options to further prevent the spread.

The Shoal Lake 40 First Nation and the Iskatewizaagegan Independent First Nation have been contacted along with the city and other stakeholders and users of the lake.

Zebra mussels spread from one body of water to the next by hitching rides on boats, boat trailers and other watercraft. People are asked to clean, drain and dry all watercraft equipment and surfaces before putting them in another body of water, as well as dispose of bait properly.