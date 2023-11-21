WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Zebra mussels detected in Clear Lake

    zebra mussel

    Zebra Mussels have been detected in Manitoba’s Clear Lake.

    On Monday, Parks Canada confirmed the presence of this aquatic invasive species at the boat cove.

    Earlier in the month, the government agency received preliminary test results from water samples collected from Clear Lake during the summer. The results showed the presence of environmental DNA for zebra mussels.

    Parks Canada staff then conducted further monitoring and sampling, and have now confirmed the presence of zebra mussels.

    Clear Lake’s boat launch area is closed until next year.

    Parks Canada is working with other organizations to analyze these results and will share more information when it is available.

