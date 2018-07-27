Featured
Zhoda man dead following crash in Mitchell
RCMP said it happened Thursday at about 6:30 p.m. near where the highway intersects with Ash Street. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 12:24PM CST
A 37-year-old man from Zhoda is dead following a crash on Highway 52 in Mitchell, Man.
RCMP said it happened Thursday at about 6:30 p.m. near where the highway intersects with Ash Street.
Investigators believe a car was heading east at a high rate of speed when it hit another car and rolled, ejected the driver and lone occupant, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other car wasn’t hurt, police said.
RCMP said alcohol may have played a role in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.