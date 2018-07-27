

CTV Winnipeg





A 37-year-old man from Zhoda is dead following a crash on Highway 52 in Mitchell, Man.

RCMP said it happened Thursday at about 6:30 p.m. near where the highway intersects with Ash Street.

Investigators believe a car was heading east at a high rate of speed when it hit another car and rolled, ejected the driver and lone occupant, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car wasn’t hurt, police said.

RCMP said alcohol may have played a role in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.