Zoo lights coming to an end early amid new restrictions

WINNIPEG -

The Assiniboine Park and Zoo is cutting the power on Zoo Lights early amid the new restrictions coming into effect.

The Zoo announced on Facebook Monday that the event will be cancelled starting Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, in response to new Manitoba Public Health orders limiting capacity at seasonal facilities and events, we are cancelling all remain dates for Zoo Lights,” the Zoo said on its Facebook page.

Monday’s event was the last for the season. The event was originally scheduled to run until Jan. 2, 2021.

Tickets for Monday will still be valid, but the Zoo says information for refunds for remaining tickets will be emailed in the next few days.

“While it is disappointing that this year’s event will be cut short, we want to express our gratitude to our staff, volunteers, contractors, performers and sponsors who have supported this wonderful event and brought joy to so many.”

Health officials announced new restrictions focused on gatherings Monday with capacity limits set to 50 per cent or 250 people, whichever is less.

The restrictions include seasonal events and facilities.