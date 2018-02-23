

CTV Winnipeg





The Assiniboine Park Zoo is inviting members of the public to come celebrate International Polar Bear Day a bit early this weekend.

Last month, the zoo welcomed two new additions to the polar bear exhibit, Willow, and Baffin, who were found orphaned in Churchill.

The exhibit has eleven polar bears in total, and the zoo is hoping this event brings awareness to challenges the bears face in the wild.

“These are apex predators who are in essence struggling in the wild right now and so understanding the plight and what they need from us as human beings to help with climate change to help reverse these effects. There is still time and there are so many little things that each one of us can do that can actually really make a significant impact,” said Allison Ginsburg, curator of animal care.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Assiniboine Park Zoo will have polar bear inspired activities for the whole family. International Polar Bear Day falls on Tuesday, Feb. 27.