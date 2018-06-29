

CTV Winnipeg





Visitors to Assiniboine Park Zoo on the Canada Day long weekend may catch a glimpse of two snow leopard cubs making their public debut.

The cubs, born in May to parents Batu and Akar, have spent eight weeks bonding in private with their mom.

“They have had a lot of time to grow and become strong while staying indoors with mom. We’re so happy that they are outside just in time for the long weekend,” said Allison Ginsburg, curator of animal care at the zoo, in a news release.

The zoo is holding an online poll to help name the cubs, both males. The first cub will be named Kaz, Kuna, Kaash or Kashi, while the second will be named Arka, Jixi, Altai or Makalu.

Members of the public have until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 to vote.

The winning names will be revealed on July 4.