1 cat dead, no injuries in 2 overnight fires: WFPS

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) battled two blazes Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

The first fire broke out in a single-family bungalow in the 400 block of Young Street around 7:42 p.m. Firefighters reported the blaze as they were driving by and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Additional crews arrived and fought the fire from outside the building, before it was declared under control at 8:13 p.m.

No one was injured, but firefighters found a dead cat inside the home.

WFPS responded to a second fire later that night, around 1:39 a.m. Crews were called to a blaze in a three-storey apartment building on Ellice Avenue.

Firefighters battled flames from inside the building and declared the fire under control just before 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Both fires are under investigation.