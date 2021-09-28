1 taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Alexander Avenue home: WFPS

Winnipeg -

One person was taken to hospital after an Alexander Avenue home went up in flames Tuesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire just before noon on Tuesday, minutes after the service was also alerted to a large warehouse fire in Point Douglas.

Crews arrived to the two-storey, single-family home in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue to find smoke and fire coming from the structure.

WFPS said it launched an offensive attack and got the fire under control at 12:19 p.m.

Firefighters found one person and brought them to safety. They were assessed on scene and transported to hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate is available at this time.